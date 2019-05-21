SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea has labeled Joe Biden a “fool of low IQ” and an “imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being” after the Democratic presidential hopeful during a recent speech called North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a tyrant.
Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday accused Biden of insulting the country’s supreme leadership and committing an “intolerable and serious politically-motivated provocation” against the North.
Biden during a campaign launch in Philadelphia on Saturday accused President Donald Trump of cozying up to “dictators and tyrants” like Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
