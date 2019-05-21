Hollywood’s boycott of Georgia over its “heartbeat” abortion law has apparently claimed its first feature-film casualty.

The film “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” — a comedy from the creative team behind “Bridesmaids” — scrapped plans to shoot in Georgia, Variety reported Tuesday afternoon.

The entertainment-industry newspaper cited a representative for Kristen Wiig, one of the film’s projected stars.

Several producers and numerous actors have made pledges not to shoot in Georgia — despite a 30% tax rebate for film and TV production that had made the state among the nation’s most attractive — and such TV shows as Amazon Studios’ “The Power” have pulled episodes.

Ms. Wiig is also a co-writer with Annie Mumolo for the film set to be produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions and distributed by Lionsgate.

Variety described “Barb and Star,” citing an official synopsis, as “a buddy comedy about two best friends from the Midwest, who embark on their first ever vacation to Vista Del Mar, Fla. While away, they ‘soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love and a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town.’”

The Hollywood boycott is over a new law signed by the governor earlier this month that bans abortions after a heartbeat can be detected, which typically happens 6-8 weeks into pregnancy and often before a woman might even know she’s pregnant.

