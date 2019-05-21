LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police are asking the public for information to solve the killing of a man on a street in the Venice area.
Officers responding Monday to a report of shots fired found 29-year-old Lavell Harris down on a parkway.
Harris had been shot multiple times and was unresponsive. Firefighters pronounced him dead.
A witness reported four men wearing hoodies left the scene in a dark sedan.
