LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police are asking the public for information to solve the killing of a man on a street in the Venice area.

Officers responding Monday to a report of shots fired found 29-year-old Lavell Harris down on a parkway.

Harris had been shot multiple times and was unresponsive. Firefighters pronounced him dead.

A witness reported four men wearing hoodies left the scene in a dark sedan.

