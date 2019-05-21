CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A man is dead after a police pursuit in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation says the man appeared to have been shot when police arrived at the stopped vehicle on Interstate 25 in Casper.

Special Agent Ryan Cox said Tuesday an autopsy will determine whether the man died from a gunshot. Cox says the DCI is investigating whether police shot the unidentified man or if he shot himself.

The DCI’s duties include investigating shootings by police. The Casper Star-Tribune reports investigators recovered a handgun at the scene.

The pursuit began Monday night after a stolen-vehicle report. Police spotted the white Dodge pickup truck and gave chase on northbound I-25.

It’s not yet clear how the chase ended.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com

