PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a restaurant in Pleasant Prairie.
Kenosha police, who responded to Cheddar’s restaurant, tell WISN-TV a man who was shot died at the scene Monday night. They say no one else was injured. Authorities have not made an arrest in the case.
Some businesses in the area, along Highway 50, were locked down while police investigated.
___
Information from: WISN-TV, http://www.wisn.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.