LYNWOOD, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say deputies shot and wounded a man during an encounter in Lynwood.
Authorities have released few details of the shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city just south of downtown Los Angeles.
Officials say the wounded man was hospitalized in unknown condition. No deputies were injured.
