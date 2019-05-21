New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Washington, D.C., to press for more federal resources to cope with an influx of asylum seekers at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said the governor was departing Tuesday for a scheduled face-to-face meeting this week with acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

Stelnicki said the governor will advocate for federal reimbursements to local communities as they provide humanitarian relief to migrant families.

Lujan Grisham also wants to discuss the U.S. Border Patrol’s withdrawal from interior checkpoints in southern New Mexico that has riled local residents.

The first-year Democratic governor also is seeking an introductory meeting with Energy Secretary Rick Perry regarding his oversight of nuclear waste storage facilities and federal weapons laboratories in New Mexico.

The governor’s trip includes partisan fundraising activities.

