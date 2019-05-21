SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a Springfield man as suspicious.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that 56-year-old Paul Biggs died Saturday afternoon after officers found him unresponsive in a gazebo. Springfield police have not said how Biggs died, but the circumstances led investigators to call the death suspicious. An autopsy is pending.
