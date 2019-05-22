CANTON, Miss. (AP) - Two people charged in a Mississippi voter fraud investigation are entering a program that could help them avoid felony convictions in the case.

WLBT-TV reports Cary Johnson and Jennifer Robinson were among the people indicted in Canton. They will have one year to complete a pretrial intervention program, which is available to people charged in nonviolent crimes.

Johnson is a former Canton police chief. An indictment accuses him of trying to influence a voter by promising beer, and of offering money to two others to sway their votes.

Robinson was indicted on charges of voter fraud and voting by unqualified person.

Former Canton police chief Vicki McNeil has a hearing Tuesday as she seeks to delay her voter fraud case, citing illness.

Three other people have court dates in mid-June.

___

Information from: WLBT-TV, http://www.wlbt.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.