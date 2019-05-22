PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities say a woman sprayed bear repellent inside a college building, sickening at least six people and forcing evacuations.

Mary Siegert faces six counts of simple assault and one count each of having an offensive weapon and risking a catastrophe. It’s not known if she’s retained an attorney, but officials say she told police the canister must have accidentally discharged.

Authorities responded to the University of Pittsburgh’s Eureka Building around 12:40 p.m. Monday after some people inside had trouble breathing coupled with irritated eyes and coughing.

Security footage appeared to show Siegert leaving the building around the time people began experience symptoms. Authorities found her nearby a short time later and allegedly found the bear repellant hidden inside the ripped lining of the jacket.

