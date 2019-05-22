RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The man accused of buying the rifles a husband and wife used to kill 14 people in the San Bernardino terrorist attack in 2015 will ask to withdraw his guilty plea.

Enrique Marquez’s lawyer submitted papers Wednesday with the federal court in Riverside saying his client will file a motion under seal to withdraw a 2017 guilty plea to providing material support to terrorists.

Prosecutors are expected to challenge the request. It was not immediately possible to determine whether the motion has been filed.

Defense attorney John Aquilina didn’t immediately reply to email and phone messages seeking comment.

Authorities say Marquez acknowledged buying the semi-automatic rifles that Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik used to attack a gathering of San Bernardino County employees. The couple later died in a firefight.

