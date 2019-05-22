President Trump could have lost the 2016 presidential race to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton had she appeared on Howard Stern’s radio show, the shock jock suggested Tuesday.

“I went out on an all-out campaign to get Hillary to come on the show because I think it could have made a difference,” Mr. Stern said during a television interview.

Speaking to “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on CBS, Mr. Stern said Mrs. Clinton might have been able to win the presidential election by appearing on his program like Mr. Trump.

“I thought that if I did an interview with Hillary that she would reach a new audience,” said Mr. Stern.

“Here is a woman who dedicated her whole life to public service,” said Mr. Stern. “What was her life like as a little girl growing up? What was her romance with Bill Clinton? What was she thinking when she was secretary of state? What was she thinking when she was the first lady? Was she saying to herself ‘I wish I could be president,’ or was she satisfied with that? There were a million questions I could have asked her that I think would have humanized her.”

Mr. Stern, 65, publicly supported Mrs. Clinton in 2016 in spite of being friends for years with Mr. Trump, who had appeared on his program dozens of times in the decades before running for president.

Appealing directly to the crowded pool of Democratic hoping to run in 2020 against Mr. Trump, Mr. Stern recalled those interview while urging them against avoiding new audiences.

“You can mock him, you can say all the goofy stuff you want to say about the guy, but when he would come on my show he knew how to connect,” said Mr. Stern. “I think he used my show in a very effective way, and I think whoever is the Democratic nominee should consider going on Fox News.”

