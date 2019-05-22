Joseph R. Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign responded to North Korea’s criticism Wednesday, saying it’s “no surprise” that the regime would prefer President Trump over the former vice president.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency published a commentary piece earlier Wednesday blasting Mr. Biden as a “fool of low IQ” and an “imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being” after the former vice president called Kim Jong-un a “thug” during a recent campaign speech.

Andrew Bates, Mr. Biden’s campaign spokesman, said North Korea favors President Trump because he’s a pushover to the “murderous regime.”

“As Vice President Biden said in Philadelphia, Donald Trump ‘embraces dictators and tyrants like Putin and Kim Jong-un’ while alienating our closest allies. That is antithetical to who we are and it has to change,” Mr. Bates told ABC News in a statement.

“Trump has also been repeatedly tricked into making major concessions to the murderous regime in Pyongyang while getting nothing in return,” he said. “Given Vice President Biden’s record of standing up for American values and interests, it’s no surprise that North Korea would prefer that Donald Trump remain in the White House.”

