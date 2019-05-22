Prince George’s County admitted Wednesday that it did defy an ICE detainer and released an illegal immigrant who’d been accused of attempted murder, only to see the teen go on to be implicated in a horrific MS-13-related gang killing last month.

A corrections department spokesman, who on Tuesday had said they transferred custody of the teen to the state, now says that it was in fact his department that released the alleged gang member onto the streets.

Spokesman Andrew Cephas also retracted his claim that the county notifies U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of upcoming releases illegal immigrant targets. Mr. Cephas now says the county doesn’t notify ICE except for the most serious crimes.

Joel Ernesto Escobar had been charged with attempted murder in 2018, but was convicted only of conspiracy to commit robbery, and Mr. Cephas said that wasn’t serious enough to make him a priority for the county to turn over for deportation.

Thanks to Prince George’s County sanctuary policy Mr. Escobar, 17, was free in the U.S. last month when police say he, Josue Fuentes-Ponce, 16, and a teen girl killed another 14-year-old girl who they feared would snitch about a gang robbery.

The teens are all associated with MS-13, authorities say.

“The authorities in PG county share culpability for this murder,” said Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies. “They are accomplices, in a sense.”

Both Mr. Fuentes-Ponce and Mr. Escobar were first charged with attempted murder last year.

Prince George’s County’s corrections department held both teens at one point, then transferred them to a state juvenile facility.

Mr. Fuentes-Ponce was released from the state’s Cheltenham Youth Detention Center, while Mr. Escobar was sentenced to time served and released back to Prince George’s County — which then released him to the community.

ICE had asked to be notified of the releases, but the county refused.

“The Department of Corrections follows the Guidance Memorandum of the Maryland Attorney General to not inform the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency of individuals being released with a detainer, which is a civil matter,” Mr. Cephas said.

He said there are exceptions for serious crimes, but the attempted murder charges didn’t qualify.

ICE said this week that it should have been notified of both releases, including Mr. Fuentes-Ponce’s release to the state, so it could track him.

Mr. Cephas said that wasn’t necessary. He said the detainer “stays with the individual in the system no matter where they are transferred.”

“Because of this, the Department of Corrections had no responsibility of informing ICE that the individuals were transferred and no new detainer needed to be filed,” he said.

The state disagreed.

Eric Solomon, spokesman for Maryland’s Department of Juvenile Services, said that while they housed Mr. Escobar, he was never in their custody since he was still being charged as an adult. He remained in the custody of Prince George’s County and was released by the county.

As for Mr. Fuentes-Ponce, his case was eventually remanded to the juvenile system by a judge, and he was ordered released by the court. Mr. Solomon says that while they were aware of the detainer, it was the court that effectuated the release, but the juvenile system.

An ICE official said whatever the communications and definitions, the someone should have notified the agency when the teens were released last year.

The teens are now charged with murder in connection with the death last month of Ariana Funes-Diaz, whom authorities say was beaten with a bat and chopped with a machete. Her body was found earlier this month in a creek.

The teens’ case is at the cruz of much of the current immigration debate.

Mr. Escobar came from El Salvador to the U.S. in 2016 as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC), and was released to family already here in the U.S. UACs from Central America have surged to the border over the last five years.

Meanwhile Mr. Fuentes-Ponce came to the U.S. from El Salvador in late 2015 along with a parent. Because of lax policies they were quickly released and asked to come back for a deportation hearing in 2017.

Like many other illegal immigrant families, they didn’t show, and were ordered deported in absentia.

ICE never picked them up, leaving Mr. Escobar out on the streets for last year’s attempted murder-cum-robbery and, this last month’s gang slaying.

