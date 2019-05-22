Law enforcement officials in Torrington, Connecticut, are counting on the power of social media — and suspect Jose Simms‘ narcissism — to finally have him submit to justice.

The 29-year-old suspect told officers that he would turn himself in if his ‘wanted’ poster receives 15,000 “likes” on Facebook.

“Here’s an interesting one,” the department’s official Facebook account posted Wednesday. “Jose Simms … negotiated with me earlier this week (Through Facebook) and has agreed to turn himself in to Torrington Police if we can get 15,000 “likes” on this post (I said 10,000 he wanted 20,000, we split). It will be difficult but is doable. So please, “like” this post, and while you’re at it share it, Tweet it, Instagram it, Snapchat it, WUPHF it … Let’s get it!”

Mr. Simms‘ court records highlight “six cases in Torrington court after his arrests on charges ranging from breach of peace to violation of a protective order and risk of injury to a minor,” the Hartford Courant reported Wednesday.

The department’s efforts garnered 5,500 likes within 10 hours.

