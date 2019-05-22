BARRE, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man been sentenced to at least six years in prison after pleading guilty to his role in the drug overdose death of a woman in 2018.
Shawn Fordham pleaded guilty Tuesday in Washington District Court to selling or dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting.
Police said the charge stemmed from an incident were Fordham supplied heroin laced with fentanyl to Kristina Gauthier, of Barre, resulting in her death.
