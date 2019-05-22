A federal grand jury Wednesday indicted a U.S. Army veteran on terrorism charges for allegedly planning a large-scale terror attack in Los Angeles.

Mark Steven Domingo, who saw combat in Afghanistan, was charged with providing material support to terrorists and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction. If convicted, he would face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He already faces state charges for the alleged plot.

Mr. Domingo, who has been in federal custody since his arrest last month, will be arraigned on May 31 in a Southern California federal court.

Prosecutors say Mr. Domingo, who converted to Islam, was planning a bomb attack in retaliation for the mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand.

“There were mosque shootings in New Zealand,” Mr. Domingo posted in a private Internet message board, according to court filings. “There must be retribution.”

In conversations with an FBI source and other online posts, Mr. Domingo desired violent jihad and dreamed of martyrdom, according to court documents. He mulled various targets, including Jewish people, churches and police officers, prosectors said.

Ultimately, he planned to detonate a nail bomb at a rally scheduled to take place last month in Long Beach, California, the Justice Department said. He purchased 8 pounds of nails for the attack, according to court documents.

