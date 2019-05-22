Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who for years has dogged President Trump, was charged Wednesday with bilking involving porn star Stormy Daniels, the woman he used to go after Mr. Trump.

The indictment was handed up by a federal grand jury in New York, the Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors said Mr. Avenatti siphoned money that Ms. Daniels was supposed to receive from a book deal.

It’s similar to charges the troubled lawyer faces in California, where he stands accused of taking money from settlements he won for clients.

He still faces yet more charges in New York, where prosecutors say he tried to extort money from Nike, the shoe company.

The lawyer has denied the charges.

“No monies relating to Ms. Daniels were ever misappropriated or mishandled,” he tweeted Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, his Twitter account was set to private.

Mr. Avenatti represented Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in a deal to get hush payments from Mr. Trump during the campaign. She alleges a sexual encounter with Mr. Trump more than a decade ago, before he was a political candidate

Those payments created a headache for Mr. Trump, whose former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to a campaign finance violation over the payments.

