ALTON, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois middle school teacher has been charged with the sexual abuse of a high school student more than 20 years ago.

Fifty-one-year old William C. Ingersoll is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor from 1998 to 2000. An Alton Police Department spokeswoman said Ingersoll was charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Madison County Court.

Officer Emily Hejna said Ingersoll was employed by the school district at the time of his arrest.

Police said they began their investigation after a former student came forward about the relationship she said she had with Ingersoll.

Authorities say Ingersoll was arrested Wednesday after a months-long investigation that included interviews outside Illinois. Bail was set at $250,000. He was released after a family member posted a $25,000 cash bond.

It wasn’t immediately known if Ingersoll has legal representation.

