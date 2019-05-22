OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi police officer charged with murder will remain jailed while prosecutors and defense lawyers negotiate over a bail amount.

Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne (KIHN’-ee) is charged in the death of 32-year-old Dominique Clayton, who was found dead Sunday. Relatives have said they were romantically involved.

Kinne appeared Wednesday before Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Howorth.

Howorth says prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed to waive a hearing examining if there was probable cause to arrest a police officer. The Mississippi law applies when officers and some other workers are accused of crimes in the line duty. Howorth says he can’t see any time when murder would be in the line of duty.

Kinne remains jailed in neighboring Panola County. A prosecutor says he thinks both sides can agree on “reasonable” bail for Kinney.

