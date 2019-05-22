House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded for patience Wednesday from a growing pro-impeachment rebellion among fellow Democrats, saying they’re making headway in the courts on trying to force President Trump to comply with investigations.

“We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States,” she told reporters. “We believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

She spoke after meeting with Democrats to talk about investigations, impeachment and the path forward.

Some of her own leadership team says the president’s obstruction of investigations has grown so extensive that it’s time to launch an impeachment inquiry.

Mrs. Pelosi says that would distract from Democrats’ policy agenda.

She used Wednesday’s meeting to give key committee chairs a chance to update lawmakers on their probes.

House intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff said he’d just struck a deal with the Justice Department to access more of special counsel Robert Mueller’s work.

The chairs of the Judiciary, Ways and Means, and Oversight Committees also gave updates on their own subpoenas and battles with the administration.

Mrs. Pelosi also pointed to a ruling Monday by a federal judge who ruled Mr. Trump cannot squelch a Judiciary Committee investigation demanding his accountant turn over financial records.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.