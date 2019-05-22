The story of anti-Trump FBI sweethearts Peter Strzok and Lisa Page will hit the stage next month in a theatrical production starring Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson.

“FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers” will be performed as a “100 percent verbatim” stage reading based on their texts and testimony at congressional hearings in a one-night June 13 production at the Mead Theater in Washington, D.C.

The play was written and produced by Phelim McAleer, the conservative Irish filmmaker behind the 2018 movie Gosnell, which also starred Mr. Cain, about the trial of Philadelphia abortionist Dr. Kermit Gosnell.

“I was shocked when I read the text and their answers in private congressional hearings,” said Mr. McAleer in a Wednesday press release.

“Most people have no idea what the people behind the Russia investigation were saying when they thought no one was looking,” he said. “People need to know about these texts and how the establishment tried to subvert democracy because they didn’t like who the public had chosen.”

He produced a similar verbatim show in 2017 about the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, called Ferguson, with a script taken entirely from witness testimony to the grand jury.

The personal texts of Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page detailed their extramarital affair and antipathy toward then-candidate Donald Trump, prompting Republican accusations of agency bias. Both agents denied that their political views affected their work.

Mr. Strzok was fired from the FBI in August 2018, while Ms. Page resigned from her post as an FBI lawyer in May 2018.

Mr. Cain said he is “looking forward to playing Peter Strzok as written by Peter Strzok.”

The production, which is being financed by Crowdfunding and directed by Richard Kuhlman, will be filmed and made available to the public after the performance. The goal is to raise $95,000.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.