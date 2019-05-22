President Trump Wednesday presented the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor, to about a dozen police officers and firefighters across the nation.

The Medal of Valor is the nation’s highest award for first responders. Of the roughly 2 million public safety officers across the country, only about a dozen receive the award each year.

“To each of you, you represent the unity, devotion, teamwork and swift action that makes America’s law enforcement the best and braves anywhere in the world. Well done,” Mr. Trump told the recipients.

The president praised each officer for their bravery, telling harrowing stories of the challenges they faced on the job.

“An attack on our police is an attack on our entire nation,” he said.

Recipients included Ohio State Police Officer Alan Horujko who stopped an Islamic State-inspired terror attack on a school campus in November 2016. After a terrorist rammed his car into a crowd of students and began attacking students with a butcher knife, Mr. Horujiko killed the attacker, Abdul Razak Ali Artan, saving students’ lives.

Another recipient was Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg, who was shot 12 times in the line of duty during a Christmas Day 2016 gun battle with a murder suspect.

Attorney General William P. Barr, who participated in the ceremony, praised the officers for their determination.

“Every Medal of Valor recipient has confronted life-threatening danger,” Mr. Barr said. “Each has had their fight or flight moment and each one has stood their ground for our safety. We hold them up today as an example for other first responders and all Americans.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.