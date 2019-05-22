By - Associated Press - Wednesday, May 22, 2019

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) - Iowa prison officials say an inmate from Wapello County serving time for sexual abuse has died of natural causes.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release that 74-year-old Albert Lemoine Collins died Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was hospitalized for what the department described as a chronic illness.

Collins was serving a 25-year sentence for second degree sexual abuse. He had been in prison since July 2005.

