SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release for crimes including sex trafficking of a minor.

U.S. Attorney Brian Moran says 32-year-old Aubrey Taylor was sentenced Tuesday after he was convicted in March of forcing his victims to work as prostitutes and then give the money they earned to him.

Several people testified that Taylor used threats, violence, drugs, sexual assault and manipulation to force them to engage in commercial sex acts in Washington state, Idaho and Nevada.

According to court records and trial testimony Taylor took one 17-year-old to Wenatchee, Washington, in October 2014, sexually assaulted her and forced her into prostitution.

Three other victims testified that Taylor controlled them with abuse, promises of love and a better life and that he directed some victims to get tattoos of his name.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.