NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say comedian Artie Lange has been arrested on a charge of having failed to comply with his drug court program.
The Essex County sheriff says Lange was arrested Tuesday morning at a halfway house on an unspecified violation.
Sheriff Armando Fontoura told NJ.com that Lange would remain at the county jail until he is called before a judge for re-evaluation. He said Lange “sounded good” and “looked sober” when he was arrested.
Lange spent almost a week in the county jail earlier this year after a positive drug test. He was placed on probation last year after pleading guilty to heroin possession stemming from a 2017 traffic stop.
The 51-year-old was on the Fox sketch comedy series “Mad TV” and was a longtime co-host on “The Howard Stern Show.”
