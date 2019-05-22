ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies in north Florida fatally shot a man during a domestic-related dispute.

Clay County Sheriff’s spokesman Christopher Padgett tells news outlets that deputies responded to a call for help at a home in Orange Park early Wednesday morning. A woman told dispatchers a man was breaking things in the house during a fit of rage. She told deputies she had gotten safely out of the home, but a child was still inside with the man.

Padgett says three deputies made contact with the man and he pointed a gun at them. They opened fire, killing him. He says it does not appear the man fired at the deputies.

The child and the deputies were not hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

