PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say an employee of a northeast Philadelphia store was shot and critically wounded during a robbery.
Police say three masked men entered the Brito Mini-Mart in Juniata Park shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and announced a robbery.
Police say a male employee in his 30s was shot in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.
A police spokesman says it’s unclear whether anything was taken during the robbery. No arrests were reported and no weapons were recovered.
