A man was arrested for trying to extort $5 million from Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and allegedly leveling a number of serious threats against the athlete, reports said.

Geourvon Keinell Sears, who is described only as a “family member” of Mathieu, is accused of, among other things, sending Mathieu’s friends a message saying, “I want 1.5 million by Friday or I am going to kill all you all.” He later raised his demand to $5 million.

Sears also threatened that he would claim sexual misconduct against Mathieu.

Kansas City news station KMBC 9 confirmed the target of the threats, only referred to by the initials TM in court documents, indeed was Mathieu.

Sears was released on $25,000 bond and will appear in court June 21.

Mathieu signed with the Chiefs this offseason after playing 2018 for the Houston Texans. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2015.

