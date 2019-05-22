The hit pro-life film ‘Unplanned’ is unwelcome in Canada as far as two of the nation’s distribution gatekeepers are concerned.

Landmark and Cineplex recently told writer, producer, and director Chuck Konzelman that “content” prompted them to balk on the movie, which grossed over $18 million domestically on a budget of $6 million.

The film, which is based upon a true story, tells the tale of one of the youngest Planned Parenthood directors in the U.S. and her journey on becoming pro-life after witnessing an abortion at thirteen weeks gestation.

Mr. Konzelman told Life Site on Monday that he received “unsatisfactory answers” regarding each company’s vague reasoning. Canadian law, he said, prohibits any theater from running the film without a deal.

Similarly, he can’t even get the film rated by provincial film boards without first securing distribution.

“In Canada, Cineplex basically has monopolistic power,” Mr. Konzelman told Life Site. “The National Post mentions them as controlling nearly 80 percent of all movie screens, and from our limited experience, they seem to have many of the most desirable locations, in and near the major metropolitan areas. So rejection by Cineplex basically means we’re not playing in Canada.”

