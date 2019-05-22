MONROE, N.C. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence says Democrats in Congress need to focus on passing trade agreements that help North Carolina workers, rather than extend unfounded investigations of President Donald Trump.

Pence made the comments at a Union County textile plant on Wednesday during his trip to the state. The afternoon tour and speech at Parkdale Mills in Monroe fell in between two private functions.

Soon after flying into Charlotte, Pence participated at a 2020 Republican National Convention kickoff event. He was scheduled later to attend a “Trump Victory” fundraising event in Greensboro.

Pence responded at Parkdale after word that Trump walked out of a planned White House meeting with legislative Democrats on Wednesday after learning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters earlier the president was “engaged in a cover-up.”

