CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say a West Virginia physician has pleaded guilty to writing fraudulent prescriptions so he could get drugs.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell on Tuesday said Chad Poage has admitted to writing 30 fraudulent prescriptions between November 2015 and March 2018.

Prosecutors say Poage obtained a total of nearly 2,000 pills by using his colleagues’ drug registration numbers when writing prescriptions. Most of the pills were painkillers.

He also said he showed stolen driver’s licenses when picking the drugs up from pharmacies.

The 35-year-old Poage was an orthopedic surgeon who worked in a practice with locations in Morgantown and Fairmont.

