The daughter of a CIA officer killed in Afghanistan after interrogating John Walker Lindh in 2001 wrote President Donald Trump urging him to block the early release of the so-called “American Taliban.”

Lindh walked free on Thursday anyway, having served 17 years of a 20-year sentence for illegally aiding the Taliban forces.

Alison Spann is now a journalist in Mississippi. She says she last saw her father, Mike Spann, when she was 9 years old. She posted her letter to Trump on her Twitter page, calling her dad ‘the first American killed in the war on terror.”

She calls the early release of Lindh for good behavior “a slap in the face” to everyone killed on Sept. 11, 2001, all their loved ones, and “to the millions of Muslims worldwide who don’t support radical extremists.”

This item has been amended to correct that Alison Spann is a journalist in Mississippi, not Alabama.

