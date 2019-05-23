Sodas and energy drinks in California could soon come with a warning about increased risks for diabetes and tooth decay under a bill that has narrowly cleared the state Senate.

The Senate voted 21-11 on Thursday to require warning labels on sugar-sweetened drinks that contain 75 calories or more per 12 fluid ounces. The label would be on the front of the container, in bold type and separate from all other information.

The bill passed despite significant opposition from the beverage industry. Records show the American Beverage Association spent more than $273,000 since January lobbying against the bill and others.

Other proposals that would have taxed soda and banned “Big Gulp” style drinks were shelved earlier this year.

Bill author Sen. Bill Monning says the measure would protect children’s health.

