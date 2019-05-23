TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A former accounting employee for a Pima County school district has been charged with embezzling thousands of dollars.

The Arizona attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Tyler Jeffrey Buntrock on six counts of violation of duties of a custodian of public monies.

Buntrock worked as an account services manager for the Pima County Joint Technical Education District, which provides technical education for high school students.

He was tasked with collecting money from students and parents, documenting the amounts and then depositing it in an official bank account.

According to the indictment, Buntrock pocketed more than $12,000 in cash between March and August 2016.

It was not immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

