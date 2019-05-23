BERLIN (AP) - German prosecutors have fined auto components and technology company Robert Bosch GmbH 90 million euros ($100 million) over its role in the diesel emissions scandal that erupted at Volkswagen in 2015.

Prosecutors in Stuttgart said Wednesday that Bosch was fined for a negligent violation of supervisory obligations, and that the company had decided not to appeal.

Bosch delivered millions of engine control systems that were installed on various manufacturers’ cars starting in 2008 and whose software, in prosecutors’ words, “contained in part prohibited strategies” - leading to cars emitting more nitrogen oxide than permitted by regulators.

However, prosecutors said they believe that “the initiative to integrate and shape the prohibited strategies came from employees of the auto manufacturers.”

The diesel emissions scandal has cost Volkswagen billions of euros.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.