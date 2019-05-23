President Trump ordered federal agencies Thursday to begin enforcing existing federal rules against ineligible immigrants collecting public benefits such as food stamps.

The move is aimed at legal immigrants who are generally supposed to prove they are able to sustain themselves without landing on the public dole.

Mr. Trump issued a directive saying that while the law is tough, agencies have not been hewing to it carefully enough.

“The purpose of this memorandum is to direct relevant agencies to update or issue procedures, guidance, and regulations, as needed, to ensure that ineligible non-citizens do not receive means-tested public benefits, in better compliance with the law,” he wrote.

The programs he’s eyeing are food stamps, Medicaid and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, which accounts for basic welfare payments.

