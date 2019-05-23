TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — President Donald Trump says the U.S. will closely monitor John Walker Lindh, the Californian who took up arms for the Taliban, after his release earlier Thursday from federal prison.

Trump says Lindh “has not given up his proclamation of terror.” He added, “I don’t like it at all.”

Trump says he asked lawyers whether there was anything that could be done to block Lindh’s release but was told that “from a legal standpoint, there’s nothing we’re allowed to do.”

The 38-year-old Lindh left a federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, after getting time off for good behavior from the 20-year sentence he received upon pleading guilty to providing support to the Taliban.

Lindh’s lawyer declined comment Thursday.

