RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal court judge has ordered the release of a North Carolina man who served more than 40 years in prison for the death of a man gunned down in a failed robbery attempt.

News outlets reports a judge in Raleigh ordered that 81-year-old Charles Ray Finch be released no later than noon Friday. He’s being held at the Greene Correctional Institution.

Finch was serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Richard Holloman, who was shot inside his country store in Black Creek on Feb. 13, 1976. Finch has maintained his innocence since his arrest.

The Duke Wrongful Convictions Clinic handled Finch’s case. The clinic’s co-director, Jim Coleman, says the attorneys “feel an enormous sense of vindication.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.