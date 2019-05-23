Twitter bans may not be just for conservatives any more.

Two of the biggest names in anti-Trump “Resistance” Twitter have been permanently banned for breaking the site’s rules.

According to the Daily Beast, Brian Krassenstein and brother Ed Krassenstein have been booted for life for running fake accounts and for purchasing fake interactions to boost their accounts’ prominence.

“The Twitter Rules apply to everyone,” a Twitter spokesperson told the Daily Beast in a statement. “Operating multiple fake accounts and purchasing account interactions are strictly prohibited. Engaging in these behaviors will result in permanent suspension from the service.”

Each brother had large Twitter followings for people who weren’t already celebrities — 925,000 for Ed and 697,000 for Brian at the time of their bans, the Daily Beast reported.

Part of their popularity, it seemed before the reasons for the ban, is that they were often among the first to respond to President Trump’s tweets, often with sarcasm and ridicule worthy of The Donald himself.

The brothers turned their online stardom into a book, “How the People Trumped Ronald Plump” which included cartoon images of Special Counsel Robert Mueller as a bare-chasted hunk chasing “Ronald Plump,” a barely-veiled caricature of the president.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.