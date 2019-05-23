LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen with a 7-year-old boy in the back seat.
Officials say the gray 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was carjacked around 3 p.m. Thursday in the Miracle Mile neighborhood.
Investigators say the pickup sped away eastbound on Wilshire Boulevard with the boy inside.
The suspect is described as a man possibly in his 40s wearing a dark hooded sweater and dark brown pants.
