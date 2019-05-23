PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say a suspect is in custody in the fatal shooting of a man outside a fast-food restaurant earlier this month.
They say 24-year-old Lawrence Harrell is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of Willis Owens.
Harrell and the 32-year-old Owens got into an argument May 3 in front of the restaurant.
Police say Harrell pulled out a gun and shot Owens.
Owens was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police say Harrell was booked into jail Wednesday.
It was unclear Thursday if Harrell has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.
