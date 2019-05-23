RIVERDALE, Utah (AP) - Riverdale police say a man was critically wounded when shot by an officer during an encounter at an apartment complex.
KUTV-TV reports that police said the encounter occurred Wednesday night when police got a report of an armed, suicidal man and that officers tried to peacefully resolve the situation before the shooting occurred.
Police said nobody else was injured. No identities were released.
The Weber County Attorney’s Office’s critical incident task force will investigate the shooting..
