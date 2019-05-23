FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A pilot charged in the 2015 shooting deaths of three people in western Kentucky has pleaded not guilty.

News outlets report Christian R. Martin was silent during his arraignment Wednesday in Christian County Circuit Court while his attorney, Michael Thompson, entered the plea.

Thompson said later that Martin maintains his innocence and “wants the case to move forward to find out hopefully who really did it.”

Martin was arrested this month at the Louisville airport, a day after he was indicted. He’s charged in the deaths of Calvin and Pamela Phillips of Pembroke, Kentucky, and their neighbor, Edward Dansereau.

A pilot for an American Airlines subsidiary, Martin was living in North Carolina at the time of his indictment.

