A former Republican congressman from Missouri is echoing Rep. Justin Amash’s call for President Trump to be impeached.

In an op-ed column Thursday in the Kansas City Star, former Rep. Tom Coleman said, based on the publication of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, that he is satisfied that Mr. Trump “on multiple occasions welcomed Russian interference on his behalf during the 2016 presidential campaign.”

In his op-ed, Mr. Coleman acknowledges that the political moment may not seem opportune because a majority of the public does not favor it.

“But critical times require exceptional leadership. Lawmakers of both parties should not blindly follow the polls but instead follow the evidence and their conscience,” he wrote.

Besides taking Democrats to task for watching the political winds, he also took Republicans to task for backing Mr. Trump for partisan reasons.

“Politics should not rule the day. Partisan politics is what got us to this dangerous place — so dangerous, I believe, that the survival of our democracy is at risk,” he wrote.

Mr. Coleman also claimed that Mr. Trump’s attitude toward Russian interference during the campaign, quite apart from any crime, means there is now “nothing less than an illegitimate presidency.”

He noted that current Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted seemed to rein in Mr. Mueller.

“Mueller declined to charge the sitting president because of current Department of Justice regulations that prohibit it. That policy is wrong in my opinion, and must be changed in the future when reason and rationality return to our politics,” he wrote.

Mr. Coleman, 75, represented Missouri’s 6th Congressional District, which covered northern Kansas City and St. Joseph, from 1976 to 1993.

