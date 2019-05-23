The FBI has seen a “significant” rise in white supremacist domestic terrorism since the fall, a senior bureau counterterrorism official said Thursday.

Arrests of white supremacist terror suspects increased by 40 percent in the past year, the official said, though the FBI would not provide exact statistics to back up the numbers.

All told the FBI has about 5,000 active terrorism-related investigations in the United States and abroad. About 850 relate to domestic terrorism, while another 1,000 relate to the Islamic State or other affiliated groups.

During the first two quarters of this fiscal year, the FBI made 66 domestic terror-related arrests and 63 international terrorism arrests, according to the official.

President Trump has said the Islamic State has been broken overseas, after years of spreading terror from its base of operations in Iraq and Syria, spurring both coordinated and lone-wolf attacks.

Some analysts had figured things would improve, while others warned of people who left their home countries to fight with the caliphate returning home as trained and motivated terrorists.

The FBI says Islamic State-inspired propaganda is still inspiring homegrown violent extremists to plot attacks.

The Internet has also made it easier for homegrown violent extremists to recruit disciples, speeding up the time between radicalization and attacks, according to the official.

“We’ve seen the majority of successful HVE attackers radicalize in the timespan of one to four years, but they typically mobilize in less than three months,” the official said. “Both the radicalization and mobilization process are becoming shorter and shorter.”

The result appears to be no net change in the threat.

“In essence, the loss of the physical caliphate is not changing the threat here in the homeland with our homegrown violent extremists. They are still using the information and propaganda on the Internet to being influenced by it and mobilizing to act,” the official said.

The FBI said it’s not ignoring the overseas terror threat even as it does step up its efforts on the home front.

The bureau has been under pressure from Democrats on Capitol Hill to declare right-wing terrorism a bigger threat to the U.S. than radical Islam.

The FBI official who briefed reporters said Thursday that while the white supremacist numbers appear to have increased, making comparisons with the past is difficult because the bureau has made adjustments.

Since there’s no domestic terrorism charge, analysts have to make judgment calls about which gun- or drug-related crimes actually fall into the white supremacist terrorism category.

Still other cases were rebranded to provide greater clarity on the suspect’s motivation.

For example, Caesar Sayoc, who pleaded guilty to mailing bombs to President trump’s critics, was identified as a white supremacist, but his targets were based on politics not race.

The FBI official cited some reasons for the increase, including a rise in copycat or retaliatory plots inspired by a successful attack.

Last month, authorities arrested U.S. Army veteran Mark Steven Domingo, who was accused of planning a massive attack in Long Beach, California as retribution for the New Zealand mosque shootings that left 51 dead.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.