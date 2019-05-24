SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Two men suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on a busy sidewalk in San Francisco.

San Francisco Police Officer Joseph Tomlinson says first responders found the victims bleeding on the ground in the gritty Mid-Market district Friday afternoon.

Tomlinson says investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to identify the suspect who fled the scene.

A witness told The Associated Press he was riding in a car that stopped at the intersection of 6th and Mission streets when he heard at least two gunshots and saw the men fall to the ground.

Christopher Davies said the victims appeared homeless because they were among a group of people sitting on the sidewalk with their belongings. Davies said dozens of bystanders quickly helped them.

Police said the men were hospitalized.

