LEBANON, Ind. (AP) - A central Indiana pediatrician charged with sexually abusing three boys has had his medical license suspended for another 90 days.

The Indiana Medical Licensing Board originally suspended 41-year-old Dr. Jonathon Cavins‘ medical license in March for 90 days , until mid-June.

But WXIN-TV reports the board recently added another 90 days to the Jamestown man’s original suspension, meaning he’ll remain suspended until after his July trial.

Cavins is charged with one count of child molestation involving a 12-year-old boy and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of vicarious sexual gratification involving boys 15 and 14 years old.

The 12-year-old accuses Cavins of fondling him during a routine physical at a Lebanon medical office. After the molestation count was filed, police interviewed the two older boys.

