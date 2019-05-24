Corey Lewandowski, President Trump’s former campaign manager, anticipates criminal proceedings being initiated soon against several former FBI officials, he revealed Thursday.

Appearing on Fox Business, Mr. Lewandowski predicted that James Comey, Andrew McCabe and other former FBI officials will face criminal referrals after Michael Horowitz, the Department of Justice’s inspector general, finishes an investigation into potential abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA.

The FBI obtained warrants under FISA to monitor the communications of former Trump associates as part of a counterintelligence investigation into Russian election interference, which the president has regularly categorized as illegal “spying” authorized by the previous administration against his campaign.

Speaking to host Gregg Jarrett, Mr. Lewandowski said he expected the watchdog’s review will result in charges being recommended against several former FBI officials involved in the Russia probe, including Mr. Comey, the former director of the FBI, and Mr. McCabe, the bureau’s former deputy director, as well as former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who had both worked on the investigation prior to being caught exchanging disparaging text messages about Mr. Trump.

“I think what we’re going to see, Gregg, is in March or April of next year, James Comey, Andy McCabe, Strzok and Page will be on trial for the crimes they committed against the Fourth Amendment and against this president,” Mr. Lewandowski said. “But we can’t wait.”

The FBI began investigating members of Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign during the 2016 race to identify potential ties to the Russian government, which the U.S. intelligence community has accused of interfering in the election in an attempt to help Mr. Trump defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

The probe was launched by the FBI under the leadership of Mr. Comey, who Mr. Trump fired in May 2017. The Justice Department subsequently appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel tasked with resuming the Russia probe, and that investigation ultimately resulted in criminal charges against 34 people, including several former members of Mr. Trump’s campaign.

Mr. McCabe was fired from the FBI in March 2018, hours ahead of his scheduled retirement. Ms. Page left the special counsel’s team in July 2017, and Mr. Strzok was removed from the Russia probe over the text messages prior to eventually being fired in August.

Mr. Barr said last month that he expected the inspector general’s report to be completed by May or June.

