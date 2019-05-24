DENVER (AP) - Denver police say several people are injured after a shooting.
KCNC-TV reports three people were injured Thursday night and taken to a hospital. Authorities did not immediately describe the extent of their injuries.
Police shut down a southwest Denver intersection after the shooting.
Authorities have not yet said what led to shots being fired.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.