DENVER (AP) - Denver police say several people are injured after a shooting.

KCNC-TV reports three people were injured Thursday night and taken to a hospital. Authorities did not immediately describe the extent of their injuries.

Police shut down a southwest Denver intersection after the shooting.

Authorities have not yet said what led to shots being fired.

